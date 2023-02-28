Appeal for information after man managed to escape arson attack at Coleraine home

NIFRS

Detective Sergeant Gardiner said: “Shortly after 00:50am, it was reported that a wheelie bin had been pushed against the front door of a property in the area and set alight.

"One man in his 30s was inside the property but managed to get out without injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and at this stage, the fire is being treated as deliberate.

“We would continue to appeal for information and if anyone has any information in relation to this incident, they should contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 32 28/02/23.