Appeal for information after teenager shot in the leg in Newtownards as PSNI say 'there can be no justification for this type of violence'

Detectives are appealing for information after a teenager was shot in the leg in Newtownards, last evening (Tuesday 28th January).

Police say it was reported at around 8.40pm, that a 19-year-old man had been shot once in his leg in the Ballyreagh Way area of the town.

Officers attended the scene, together with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, and he was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.

Detective Sergeant Westbury said: “There can be no justification for this type of violence.

"Those who are involved in this attack do not represent the interests of this community, nor do they contribute anything to it.

"They do it to try and exert influence, or gain control of those they claim to represent.

“Our investigation is at a very early stage, and I would urge anyone who was in the area at the time, and who may have information, dash-cam, CCTV or doorbell footage which could assist with our enquiries, to get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 1548 28/01/25.

