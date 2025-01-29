Ryan Daly: Funeral details released for tragic Portadown man after his death due to a road traffic collision in Thailand

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Funeral details have now been released for tragic Ryan Daly after his death in Thailand.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After he suffered serious injuries in a road traffic collision a JustGiving appeal was organised to assist paying hospital fees by his former employer.

But the 27-year-old died on January 17.

A funeral notice in funeraltimes.com says he died as the ‘Result of a road traffic accident in Thailand’ and is the ‘Dearly loved son of Julie and Peader and much loved brother of Lucy’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His funeral will be ‘from his home on Saturday 1st February at 11.30am for service in Seagoe Parish Church at 12.00 noon followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan at 3.00pm’.

The notice asks for ‘no flowers by request, donations if desired to the Dog Sanctuary where Ryan volunteered via https://www.gofundme.com/f/pay-for-happy-tails-vet-bills-and-medications’.

‘Ryan will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his Family’.

Ryan had been "pursuing his dream of travelling the world" when the accident happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan Daly

After the young man’s death a message on a JustGiving page started by J&K Coaches said: “This morning, we woke to the heart-wrenching news of Ryan's passing.

"Our deepest condolences go out to his mum Julie, his sister Lucy, his extended family, friends, and colleagues during this profoundly difficult time.”

The appeal said: "We are deeply grateful to everyone who has donated, shared, commented, and sent kind messages of support through the page, the link, and across social media.

"Your words have been truly heartwarming, and we are confident that when Ryan’s family are ready, they will find great solace in reading them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hospital ward

"Ryan was a remarkable person, leaving a lasting impression on everyone fortunate enough to know him.

"At this time, we kindly ask that you keep Ryan’s family in your thoughts and prayers The donation link below will remain open for the time being for anyone who wishes to contribute further.

Prior to his passing it is understood that Ryan’s mother, Julie, and sister, Lucy had travelled out to be with him.

The fundraising appeal, started online by J&K Coaches Limited has now raised almost £40,000.