Appeal for information after two women assaulted in Belfast City Centre around 3.40am on November 7

Police are appealing for information following the report of an assault on two women in Belfast City Centre on Tuesday 7th November.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The alleged incident happened around 3.40am, when the women were in Donegal Place and were assaulted by two men.

One of the men is described as approximately mid-40s, around 5ft 8, with brown hair and some dark facial hair and of slim build.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was wearing black tracksuit bottoms with white stripes down the side and a black longline puffer coat.

The second man is described as being aged approximately mid-40s , 5ft 8, slim build, with longer brown hair and a dark brown beard.

He was wearing navy tracksuit bottoms, a black puffer coat grey trainers with white socks.