Appeal for information after two women assaulted in Belfast City Centre around 3.40am on November 7
The alleged incident happened around 3.40am, when the women were in Donegal Place and were assaulted by two men.
One of the men is described as approximately mid-40s, around 5ft 8, with brown hair and some dark facial hair and of slim build.
He was wearing black tracksuit bottoms with white stripes down the side and a black longline puffer coat.
The second man is described as being aged approximately mid-40s , 5ft 8, slim build, with longer brown hair and a dark brown beard.
He was wearing navy tracksuit bottoms, a black puffer coat grey trainers with white socks.
Anyone who may have witnessed the assault or anyone who may have CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1055 of 12/11/23.