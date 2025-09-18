Appeal for information following arson at Ballyclare industrial site

Michael Cousins
By Michael Cousins

Published 18th Sep 2025, 09:51 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2025, 11:09 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a report of arson to vehicles parked within an industrial site in Ballyclare.

Firefighters worked to douse the well-alight fires to two lorries which spread causing heat damage to two other lorries parked nearby. It was reported on Wednesday night, 17th September, around 10.40pm.

Officers attended and will remain in attendance at the Avondale site today, Thursday 18th September, as all lines of enquiry are explored and evidence gathered.

Detective Inspector Adrian Keon said: "This fire, which is being treated as deliberate, has resulted in a significant financial impact, both from the loss of the vehicles and any contents.

“The recklessness of those responsible is hard to believe. Our enquiries are ongoing and we are keen to gain the insight from members of the public who noticed anything suspicious, particularly between 10pm and the time of report at 10.40pm.

"Anyone driving in the area at the time and who may have dash-cam footage covering this area, please give us a call on 101 quoting reference number 1556 17/09/25."

A report can be made online at www.psni.police.uk/report and information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

