The senior officer as was shot several times in front of his young son and other children following a youth football coaching centre at a sports centre on February 22.

Mr Caldwell has been left with life-changing injuries.

Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan said the investigation into the “sickening” attempted murder has included 40 searches, the seizure of 400,000 hours of CCTV footage, speaking to 342 witnesses and making 15 arrests.

Detective Chief Superintendent John Caldwell

“We remain particularly keen to establish further details about the two blue Ford Fiesta vehicles which we believe were used in the attempted murder,” he said.

“We previously released CCTV footage of the first vehicle as it travelled into Coalisland around 10pm on the night of the 21st. It had registration number MGZ 6242, and was fitted with false plates, FRZ 8414, prior to the attack.

“Footage shows this blue Ford Fiesta leaving the sports complex and turning left on to the Killyclogher Road immediately after the shooting. We then know it travelled past Glendale Service Station to the Racolpa Road where it was abandoned and set on fire.

“We have established that this first blue Ford Fiesta was purchased in Ballyclare on Wednesday 8 February and was observed travelling towards Belfast on the M2 motorway that night.

“It was next noted leaving Belfast at around 9.30pm on Tuesday 21 February… and travelled along the M1 motorway into Coalisland at around 10pm.

“The second vehicle, a blue Ford Fiesta of a similar model, had registration number RLZ 9805 and was bought in Glengormley towards the end of January. I believe this car travelled to Belfast around this date.

“It was then driven from Belfast at approximately 1pm on Wednesday 22 February… and travelled along the M1 in the direction of Coalisland and Omagh. It was found burnt out in the Ardboe Industrial Estate the following day.

“If you know where either of these cars were kept prior to the shooting or you have any knowledge of their movements on the day of the shooting… the number to call is 101.”

Roy McComb, a former head of the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch, said modern technology can be an invaluable aid to major investigations.

Mr McComb said: "CCTV is critical in any investigation. In this era it is very difficult for people not to leave any trace of themselves by way of digital footprint.

"That’s from CCTV, from mobile phone usage, from satellite devices in your car – just about everything nowadays that has anything electronic leaves a digital footprint.”

Mr McComb added: "I would be interested to see whether they are using any sort of technology to make that job easier, than simply relying on officers to view that. That is a significant body of work that has to be done.

"There must be particular areas that they are interested in – nearest the location of the shooting, nearest where the vehicle was burnt, nearest where the vehicle was bought”.