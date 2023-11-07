Appeal for information on 'nasty assault' leaving victim physically injured and distressed

Police are appealing for information about an assault on a man on Foyle Street in Londonderry in the early hours of Sunday, 5th November.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A PSNI statement says that a man, aged in his early 20s, was subject to an assault at approximately 2am which left him with facial injuries.

The assailant ran from the area.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ASNI

Sergeant Young said: "This was a nasty assault during the early hours of Sunday which has left the victim not just physically injured, but also distressed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our investigation is ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed the assault, or who may have relevant footage, to contact police on 101, quoting reference 180 of 05/11/23."