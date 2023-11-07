All Sections
Appeal for information on 'nasty assault' leaving victim physically injured and distressed

Police are appealing for information about an assault on a man on Foyle Street in Londonderry in the early hours of Sunday, 5th November.
By Gemma Murray
Published 7th Nov 2023, 13:40 GMT
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 13:43 GMT
A PSNI statement says that a man, aged in his early 20s, was subject to an assault at approximately 2am which left him with facial injuries.

The assailant ran from the area.

Sergeant Young said: "This was a nasty assault during the early hours of Sunday which has left the victim not just physically injured, but also distressed.

"Our investigation is ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed the assault, or who may have relevant footage, to contact police on 101, quoting reference 180 of 05/11/23."

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/