Appeal for witnesses to weekend fire at 5G mast in west Belfast - one man arrested

Detectives investigating a fire to a 5G mast in west Belfast have arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of arson.

In a statement the PSNI said that officers attended alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service who were able to extinguish the blaze.

It was to a mast off the Whiterock Road, at the junction of Brittons Parade, reported on Sunday night, 7th September, shortly after 11.30pm.

5G mast that was "deliberately" set on fire i

Officers attended and an investigation was launched into the latest in a series of arson attacks on these telecommunications masts.

Detective Inspector McAnee said: "This is just one of a number of 5G masts that have been set on fire in the area recently.

"Aside from the significant social and economic impact these attacks are having on the local community, the act of setting fire to large electrical equipment is extremely reckless and dangerous.

"Those responsible are putting themselves and members of the public at serious risk.”

The arrested man remains in police custody at this time.

Appealing for witnesses, Detective Inspector McAnee continued: “If you were in the area of Whiterock Road or Falls Road last night between the hours of the hours of 10.30pm and midnight and observed a male riding a yellow bicycle please contact police.

"Likewise, if you live in this area and believe you may have CCTV or dashcam footage that could assist our investigation please let us know.”

Anyone who may have any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1569 07/09/25.

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport