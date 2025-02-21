Application to dismiss two charges facing Eleanor Donaldson heard in court
The detail, which cannot be reported for legal reasons, was heard during a sitting of Newry Crown Court on Friday.
Both the former DUP leader and his wife Lady Eleanor Donaldson appeared in person.
They arrived separately at the court building in the city centre, making no comment to waiting media amid a significant police presence as they walked into the building.
The pair sat in the dock, with a courts service staff member sitting between them, as they listened to the proceedings which lasted for several hours.
Donaldson, 62, has pleaded not guilty to 18 offences.
The charges include one count of rape as well as allegations of indecent assault and gross indecency.
The charges span a time period between 1985 and 2008, and there are two alleged victims
Eleanor Donaldson, 58, of Dublinhill Road, Dromore, faces charges of aiding and abetting.
She has entered not guilty pleas to three charges but her defence team has applied to have two other charges against her withdrawn.
The no bill application to dismiss the two charges was heard on Friday, as well as a response from the prosecution.
Following the hearing, Judge Paul Ramsey is set to deliver a decision next Friday.
The trial is scheduled to start at the end of March.
Donaldson, the long-standing MP for Lagan Valley, was arrested and charged at the end of March last year.
He resigned as DUP leader and was suspended from the party after the allegations emerged.
Weeks before his arrest, he had led the DUP back into Stormont after a two-year boycott of the powersharing institutions.
Previous deputy leader Gavin Robinson was appointed his successor as DUP chief.