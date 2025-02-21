Application to dismiss two charges facing Eleanor Donaldson heard in court

An application to dismiss two charges facing Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s wife in the historical sex offences case involving them both has been heard in court.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The detail, which cannot be reported for legal reasons, was heard during a sitting of Newry Crown Court on Friday.

Both the former DUP leader and his wife Lady Eleanor Donaldson appeared in person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They arrived separately at the court building in the city centre, making no comment to waiting media amid a significant police presence as they walked into the building.

Lady Eleanor Donaldson arriving at Newry Crown Court today for a no bill hearing where she was seeking to have two charges dismissed in the historical sex offences case involving her and her husband Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

The pair sat in the dock, with a courts service staff member sitting between them, as they listened to the proceedings which lasted for several hours.

Donaldson, 62, has pleaded not guilty to 18 offences.

The charges include one count of rape as well as allegations of indecent assault and gross indecency.

The charges span a time period between 1985 and 2008, and there are two alleged victims

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson arriving at Newry Crown Court today

Eleanor Donaldson, 58, of Dublinhill Road, Dromore, faces charges of aiding and abetting.

She has entered not guilty pleas to three charges but her defence team has applied to have two other charges against her withdrawn.

The no bill application to dismiss the two charges was heard on Friday, as well as a response from the prosecution.

Following the hearing, Judge Paul Ramsey is set to deliver a decision next Friday.

The trial is scheduled to start at the end of March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donaldson, the long-standing MP for Lagan Valley, was arrested and charged at the end of March last year.

He resigned as DUP leader and was suspended from the party after the allegations emerged.

Weeks before his arrest, he had led the DUP back into Stormont after a two-year boycott of the powersharing institutions.