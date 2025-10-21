Armed man wearing ski mask and a yellow and grey high visibility jacket robs commercial business

Detectives at Musgrave Police Station are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of a robbery at commercial premises in south Belfast yesterday evening, Monday 20th October.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Sergeant McVeagh said: “Shortly after 7.30pm, it was reported that a man entered premises in the Ormeau Road area and pulled out what is believed to have been a small object which had a blade on it, and demanded money.

“He left the premises with a sum of cash.

“The suspect is described as being aged in his late 30s, approximately 6 ft 2 ins tall, and wearing a ski mask, a yellow and grey high visibility jacket, grey hoodie, and grey and black bottoms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Masked man

“Our enquiries are ongoing this morning, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who has any information which might assist, to get in touch with detectives.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1389 of 20/10/25.”

Information can also be provided using the online non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport