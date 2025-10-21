Armed man wearing ski mask and a yellow and grey high visibility jacket robs commercial business
Detective Sergeant McVeagh said: “Shortly after 7.30pm, it was reported that a man entered premises in the Ormeau Road area and pulled out what is believed to have been a small object which had a blade on it, and demanded money.
“He left the premises with a sum of cash.
“The suspect is described as being aged in his late 30s, approximately 6 ft 2 ins tall, and wearing a ski mask, a yellow and grey high visibility jacket, grey hoodie, and grey and black bottoms.
“Our enquiries are ongoing this morning, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who has any information which might assist, to get in touch with detectives.
“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1389 of 20/10/25.”
Information can also be provided using the online non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org