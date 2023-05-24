Armed men wreak 'extensive damage' to Newtownards shop before stealing car

In a statement the PSNI say that three armed men wearing dark coloured clothing entered the shop at 7.10pm on Tuesday and ‘caused extensive damage to the property before making off in a car towards Newtownards’.

The statement adds that enquiries into the incident are ongoing and detectives would appeal to anyone with any information to contact them in Bangor on 101, quoting reference number 1777 23/05/23.

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.