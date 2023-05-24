News you can trust since 1737
Armed men wreak 'extensive damage' to Newtownards shop before stealing car

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of criminal damage at a shop at Abbot Link in Newtownards, on Tuesday 23rd May.
By Gemma Murray
Published 24th May 2023, 12:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 12:08 BST

In a statement the PSNI say that three armed men wearing dark coloured clothing entered the shop at 7.10pm on Tuesday and ‘caused extensive damage to the property before making off in a car towards Newtownards’.

The statement adds that enquiries into the incident are ongoing and detectives would appeal to anyone with any information to contact them in Bangor on 101, quoting reference number 1777 23/05/23.

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

Police and scene of crime officersPolice and scene of crime officers
