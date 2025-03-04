Arrest after pedestrian sustained serious injuries in hit and run outside the Mater Hospital

Police in north Belfast, investigating the report of a hit and run road traffic collision on the Crumlin Road, on Saturday 1st March, have arrested a man.

A PSNI statement said that shortly before 11.30pm on Saturday night, it was reported that a male pedestrian and a white van had been involved in a collision outside the Mater Hospital.

It added that ‘the white van did not stop following the collision and made off from the scene’.

And ‘the male pedestrian, aged in his 30’s, sustained serious injuries as a result of the collision and currently remains in a critical condition in hospital’.

But a 23-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences and currently remains in custody.

Officers would ask anyone who was travelling on the Crumlin Road late on Saturday night and who witnessed the collision or captured dash-cam footage which could assist with police enquiries to contact them at Tennent Street on 101, quoting reference number 1797 01/03/25.