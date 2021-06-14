Arrest after petrol bomb attack in Lurgan

Speaking on Sunday Detective Inspector Simpson said: “Shortly after 5:45am, police received a report of what was described as a petrol bomb thrown towards an address on William Street.

“Our officers attended the scene where scorch damage had been caused to the front door of the property. There were no reports of any injuries to occupants inside the property.

“An investigation is underway to establish exactly what happened, and our officers have been in the area this morning conducting enquiries.

“A man, aged 24 years old, has been arrested on suspicion of offences, including arson endangering life with intent.

“As we continue with our enquiries, I am appealing to anyone who was in the area and who noticed any suspicious activity at around 5:45am to call us on 101, and quote reference number 664 of 13/06/21.”

A report can also be made online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/