Arrest after reports of men trying vehicle doors and trying to enter homes in residential developments in Northern Ireland

Police investigating a series of reported attempted burglaries and thefts from vehicles late on Sunday, 28th April and into the early hours of Monday, 29th April, have made an arrest.
By Gemma Murray
Published 29th Apr 2024, 14:24 BST
Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Rocks said: “We received multiple reports that two men were trying vehicle doors and trying to enter homes in several residential developments in the Knockmore Road area.

“Significant police resources, including colleagues from Air Support Unit, were deployed to the area and a short time later a man, aged 23 years, was arrested on suspicion of burglary and tampering with a motor vehicle. He remains in custody at this time.

Knockmore RoadKnockmore Road
“Our enquiries are ongoing, and we would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the Ayrshire, Brokerstown, The Brambles and Woodland areas to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1 of 29/04/24.

“We would also ask that anyone who has CCTV or a doorbell camera check their footage, particularly between 10.45pm and midnight.

“Lisburn & Castlereagh district officers would like to thank the local community for their vigilance. If you have any concerns around home or vehicle security, please contact police on 101.”