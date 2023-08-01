Arrest made following burglary and attempted burglary reports in Larne as 24-year-old man is released on police bail
Detectives investigating a series of recent burglaries and attempted burglaries in the Larne area have made an arrest.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 1st Aug 2023, 11:32 BST- 1 min read
A 24-year-old man was arrested on Monday evening (July 31) on suspicion of burglary with intent to steal, attempted burglary, interference with vehicles and theft.
He was later released on police bail to allow for further police enquiries.
The investigation is continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 823 of 30/07/23.