Arson attack at a property in Londonderry on Saturday

Accelerant was poured through the letter box of the property in the Clon Dara area

​Detectives are appealing for information following a report of an arson attack at a property in the Clon Dara area of Londonderry on Saturday.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Police said that they received a report shortly before 8.20pm that a short time earlier an accelerant had been poured on the front door and through the letterbox of a house in the area and set alight. Damaged was caused to the door and the hallway.

Enquiries are ongoing and detectives ask anyone with information, or who may have witnessed the incident, or have any dashcam/CCTV footage to contact them at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 1898 of 23/11/24.