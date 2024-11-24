Arson attack at a property in Londonderry on Saturday

By The Newsroom
Published 24th Nov 2024, 18:45 BST
Updated 24th Nov 2024, 18:45 BST
Accelerant was poured through the letter box of the property in the Clon Dara areaAccelerant was poured through the letter box of the property in the Clon Dara area
​Detectives are appealing for information following a report of an arson attack at a property in the Clon Dara area of Londonderry on Saturday.

​Police said that they received a report shortly before 8.20pm that a short time earlier an accelerant had been poured on the front door and through the letterbox of a house in the area and set alight. Damaged was caused to the door and the hallway.

Enquiries are ongoing and detectives ask anyone with information, or who may have witnessed the incident, or have any dashcam/CCTV footage to contact them at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 1898 of 23/11/24.

A report can be made using the online reporting form at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or 0800 555 111.

