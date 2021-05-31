Arson attack at former factory being investigated by PSNI - appeal for information about incident

Police received a report that a dumper truck had been set on fire in the area around 6pm.

Police attended the scene along with NIFRS and discovered that the truck had been set alight deliberately.

This is being treated as arson and police are appealing to anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area or who may have any information in relation to the incident to get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 2044 of 30/05/21.

