News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Prince Louis’ birthday celebrated with smiling wheelbarrow photo
36 minutes ago Meghan Markle dismisses ‘ridiculous’ coronation speculation
1 hour ago Mo Farah finishes his last London Marathon and says ‘he wanted to cry’
2 hours ago Diane Abbott has Labour whip withdrawn after “deeply offensive” letter
3 hours ago King Charles’ new appointments to historic order ahead of coronation
4 hours ago Glastonbury Festival resale tickets sell out in just six minutes

Arson incident reported in Newtownards as police appeal for information

Detectives are appealing for information following a suspected arson attack on a parked van in Newtownards, in the early hours of Sunday 23rd April.

By Johnny McNabb
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 12:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Apr 2023, 12:30 BST

Shortly after 1.20am, police received a report that the window of a Ford Transit van, parked in the Upper Greenwell Street area, had been smashed and a fire started in the front cabin. Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire, however, substantial damage was caused to the passenger seat and dashboard.

The incident is being treated as arson and detectives are investigating a possible link to the ongoing feud between rival drugs gangs across Ards and North Down.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area at the time of the incident, or anyone with dash-cam or CCTV footage that could assist with police enquiries, is asked to contact detectives in Bangor on 101, quoting reference number 130 23/04/23.

PSNI. Photo: Paul Faith/PA WirePSNI. Photo: Paul Faith/PA Wire
PSNI. Photo: Paul Faith/PA Wire
Most Popular

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

Furthermore, on Friday night, a car was set alight outside a property in Greyabbey Road in Ballywalter, which police are treating as arson and are also investigating a possible link to the ongoing feud between rival drugs gangs across Ards and North Down.