Shortly after 1.20am, police received a report that the window of a Ford Transit van, parked in the Upper Greenwell Street area, had been smashed and a fire started in the front cabin. Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire, however, substantial damage was caused to the passenger seat and dashboard.

The incident is being treated as arson and detectives are investigating a possible link to the ongoing feud between rival drugs gangs across Ards and North Down.

Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area at the time of the incident, or anyone with dash-cam or CCTV footage that could assist with police enquiries, is asked to contact detectives in Bangor on 101, quoting reference number 130 23/04/23.

PSNI. Photo: Paul Faith/PA Wire

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.