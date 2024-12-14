Arson: Vehicle set alight and destroyed - police make appeal for witnesses

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a vehicle fire in Glenarm

Detective Sergeant McDowell said: “We received a report at approximately 7.20pm on Friday, 13th December that a car had been set alight in the Mark Street area.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service who extinguished the blaze.

“Thankfully, no injuries were reported, however, the car was completely burnt out as a result of the fire, which is being treated as arson.

NIFRS. Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service vehicle. Photo: George Sweeney

“We’re keen to hear from anyone who might have been in the area on Friday evening or who saw anyone acting suspiciously. Please call 101 quoting reference number 1526 13/12/24.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport