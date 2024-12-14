Arson: Vehicle set alight and destroyed - police make appeal for witnesses
Detective Sergeant McDowell said: “We received a report at approximately 7.20pm on Friday, 13th December that a car had been set alight in the Mark Street area.
“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service who extinguished the blaze.
“Thankfully, no injuries were reported, however, the car was completely burnt out as a result of the fire, which is being treated as arson.
“We’re keen to hear from anyone who might have been in the area on Friday evening or who saw anyone acting suspiciously. Please call 101 quoting reference number 1526 13/12/24.”
A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport
Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.