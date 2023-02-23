As it happens: Latest updates on shooting of DCI John Caldwell at Omagh Leisure Centre
Senior police officer was ‘shot in front of young people’ by masked gunmen
Former Irish premier Bertie Ahern said: “We’re just shocked to hear of the callous and horrendous attempted murder on Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.”
The former taoiseach said at an event in Dublin: “Thankfully events we don’t see happening too much but it’s a throwback to the past and there are still evil people intent on causing trouble.
“(They) went out last night to a sports venue and tried to kill a decent guy who was off duty trying to give his time to kids, to help them with their sporting activities and sporting endeavours and a good community man.
“We wish him well and a safe recovery, hopefully.”
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris described the attack on Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell as “cowardly and callous”.
He said “a very senior and well-known local police officer” is now in a critical condition in hospital.
Mr Heaton-Harris said the community of Omagh is “completely shocked by this because society has moved on in Northern Ireland”.
He said: “There is no place for violence like this.”
Asked if he was concerned about the safety of PSNI officers, Mr Heaton-Harris said: “I’m always concerned about safety of PSNI officers but they’re completely professional, and in all my experiences with them they know exactly what they’re doing and actually are policing the communities of Northern Ireland really effectively and very, very well.
“But this is a really significant event. It’s a very serious event, and it’s difficult to underline how cowardly these people are.”
He said he will be in Northern Ireland “very shortly”.
Northern Ireland’s political leaders have issued a joint statement condemning the shooting of a senior police officer in Omagh.
Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Alliance leader Naomi Long, UUP leader Doug Beattie and SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said they stand united in outright condemnation of the attack.
“We speak for the overwhelming majority of people right across our community who are outraged and sickened by this reprehensible and callous attempted murder,” they said.
“The community of Omagh has endured profound suffering, loss, and pain in the past which has left a deep trauma, and so this act of violence has left people there rightly angered.
“There is absolutely no tolerance for such attacks by the enemies of our peace.
“Those responsible must be brought to justice.
“This will require the full co-operation of the public whom we call upon to assist police in this attempted murder investigation.
“Together we stand with John’s family and his colleagues in the police service at this time.”
Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan paid tribute to a “brave” member of the public who ran towards Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell during the attack and administered first aid.
“I would also like to thank our partners in the ambulance service. If it hadn’t been for their quick action in getting John to hospital we might have been looking at something very different this morning,” he told BBC Radio Ulster.
“But as I say, John is still in a critical condition.”
He said police recognise the “huge shock and trauma” the attack has caused in the community in Omagh, adding that he wanted to thank them for their continued patience and support.
Mr McEwan said: “First and foremost, can I say as a police officer, it is shocking, horrific and a certain amount of anger that this is happening to one of our colleagues and friends.
“We are supporting our officers and staff. And as a member of the community it is again shocking, and I welcome the condemnation that we’ve seen across the community.”
Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan was asked on BBC Radio Ulster if there is a concern for wider security and safety, and whether action would be taken to improve security for some police officers.
He replied: “On an ongoing basis, we see these elements continually trying to carry out attacks of this nature.
“We are supporting our officers and staff. We continually review our security arrangements and advise our officers on security arrangements and that’s on an ongoing basis.
“The threat level at the moment sits at substantial and that means an attack is highly likely.
“That is an ongoing piece of work in terms of supporting our officers and staff and looking at security arrangements.”
Dissident republican group the New IRA is the primary focus for detectives investigating the shooting of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.
Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan told BBC Radio Ulster: “We are keeping an open mind. There are multiple strands to that investigation. The primary focus is on violent dissident republicans and within that there is a primary focus as well on New IRA.”
Asked if he thinks dissident republicans are probably responsible, he said: “Yes, as I say, we are keeping an open mind as we do in every investigation, but that is a primary line of inquiry for this attack.”
Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan told BBC Radio Ulster: “Last night at approximately 8 o’clock at the youth sports centre in Killyclogher Road, Omagh, whilst John was putting footballs into the boot of his car, and accompanied by his young son, two gunmen approached and we believe both have fired multiple shots.