As it happens: Latest updates on shooting of DCI John Caldwell at Omagh Leisure Centre

Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan paid tribute to a “brave” member of the public who ran towards Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell during the attack and administered first aid.

“I would also like to thank our partners in the ambulance service. If it hadn’t been for their quick action in getting John to hospital we might have been looking at something very different this morning,” he told BBC Radio Ulster.

“But as I say, John is still in a critical condition.”

He said police recognise the “huge shock and trauma” the attack has caused in the community in Omagh, adding that he wanted to thank them for their continued patience and support.

Mr McEwan said: “First and foremost, can I say as a police officer, it is shocking, horrific and a certain amount of anger that this is happening to one of our colleagues and friends.