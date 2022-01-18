As Legacy bill stalls, military veterans feel ‘abused and abandoned’

A 'Respect our Veterans' rally in Parliament Square, central London, May 2021. Photo: Steve Parsons/PA wire

It was expected that the Legacy Bill would have been brought forward before Christmas, with the aim of completing its passage through Parliament before the NI Assembly elections in early May this year.

However, the latest reports suggest it will not now be progressed until late spring at the earliest.

The proposals put forward by NI Secretary Brandon Lewis include a ‘statute of limitations’ (SoL) which has been widely interpreted as an effective amnesty for terrorists, who would benefit from any attempt to “draw a line” under the prosecutions of former members of the security forces.

The provisions of the bill will also end all legacy inquests.

While the statute of limitations proposal has been condemned by a broad range of political parties and victims’ groups in Northern Ireland, the mainly GB based Northern Ireland Veterans Movement (NIVM) is campaigning for its immediate implementation.

The NIVM argues that those who were involved in terrorism are already benefitting from a form of amnesty – and that the SoL will create a level playing field for veterans.

In a statement to the News Letter, NIVM spokespersons Paul Young and Robin Horsfall said: “Is very clear to us that the government have no intention of bringing this bill forward in the near future.

“Veteran campaigners have been led right to the brink of legislation only to have the promised legislation pulled from under them at the last possible minute.

“David Cameron, Theresa May and now Boris Johnson all promised protective legislation and an end to the legacy witch-hunt of veterans who served in Northern Ireland and all let them down.”

The NIVM spokesmen the death of Dennis Hutchings in a Covid ward in Belfast – in October while on trial for attempted murder and separated from his family – has “enraged the veteran community”.

They added: “The veterans who served in Northern Ireland will now commence a different approach to their campaign to get the protective legislation and this will involve the consequences that we promised Brandon Lewis.

“There are many thousands of very, very angry veterans who feel abused and completely abandoned on the alter of political expediency.”

A Northern Ireland Office spokesperson said: “The government is absolutely committed to addressing legacy issues comprehensively and fairly.

“This will include measures that focus on information recovery, so that families can know what happened to their loved ones, and which promote reconciliation, so all communities in Northern Ireland can move forward.

“The government remains committed to introducing legislation as soon as possible.”

