Attack on Glengormley war memorial condemned

Vandals sprayed paint over a touching tribute to the fallen, ripped up and damaged wreaths, and daubed what's claimed to be a reference to a republican group on the war memorial.

A vandal attack on Glengormley war memorial has been condemned by unionists.

Paint was sprayed over a touching tribute to the fallen of the Co Antrim town, while wreaths were ripped up and damaged.

The vandals also daubed the letters ‘GGRY’ over the cenotaph, reported to be an acronym for Glengormley Republican Youth.

The letters have been found in several graffiti incidents in the town over the past couple of years, including an incident in 2023 when they were sprayed at the entrance to a predominantly unionist housing estate, and one last year in which sectarian slogans were daubed over multiple locations including the former site of a PSNI station.

This summer they were sprayed on several lampposts amid demands that a flute band’s parade route be changed.

Glengormley’s latest bout of vandalism has been condemned by both the DUP and TUV, with Democratic Unionist MLA Philip Brett saying he’s “beyond disgusted” by what he described as republicans “now turning their hatred towards the community’s war memorial” after several other incidents in the town.

“This monument honours all who served and sacrificed in both world wars – Protestant, Catholic and neither,” he said. “To attack it is to attack their memory, and to insult the values of service and sacrifice that it represents.

“Such actions are utterly shameful and have no place in a civilised society. I will be seeking urgent action from the Police to ensure those responsible are identified and held accountable.

“Our community will not be deflected by the actions of those intent on division and destruction.”

TUV north Belfast spokesman John Hunter was outraged that “a beautiful tribute to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for freedom” was hit.

“This attack demonstrates both a blatant disregard for our community and a shocking ignorance of history,” he said.

“Men from all political and religious backgrounds served side by side in both world wars. The divisions of society were left behind as these men fought for shared ideals – freedom, liberty and justice.

“Sadly, there are those who clearly fail to appreciate this historical reality. Nothing else can explain such an act.