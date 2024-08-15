Attack on house in Belfast being treated as a racially motivated hate crime

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An attack on a house in south Belfast is being treated by police as a racially motivated hate crime.

Several windows were smashed at a house in the Donegall Pass area on Wednesday night, August 14, when a number of bricks were thrown.

The occupant of the house was described as shaken, but not injured.

A police spokesperson said at approximately 9.55pm , officers on patrol were flagged down by a member of the public reporting that bricks had been thrown at a house, smashing the front windows.

Abdullah Almasry pictured at his Lindsay way home in Belfast which was attacked during at around 9.55pm on Wednesday night.Mandatory Credit -Presseye

"Luckily, the resident who was inside at the time wasn't injured but has been left shaken by their ordeal," they said.

"This type of act is unacceptable and we are treating this as a racially motivated hate crime."