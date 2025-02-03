Attacks on prison officers treble over five years: Justice Minister blames rising numbers of people in jail

Inside HMP Barlinnie in Glasgow. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

The number of attacks on prison officers in Northern Ireland has trebled in the last five years, Stormont has heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Justice Minister Naomi Long linked the rise in attacks with increases in the number of people in prison.

The most recent figures from the Department of Justice said the overall average daily prison population rose to 1,877 during the 2023/24 financial year – an increase of 11.4%

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking during questions for her department in the Assembly on Monday, Ms Long told MLAs that there were 32 assaults on prison staff in 2020, 71 in 2021, 66 in 2022, 59 in 2023 and 96 in 2024.

Justice Minister Naomi Long said assaults rise in years with larger numbers of people in prison.

The Minister said a higher prisoner population and crowding are the most significant factors contributing to prison instability, incidents and violence.

“Any assault on a prison officer is unacceptable and the prison service continues to maintain a clear focus on the safety of staff and establishments,” she told MLAs.

DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley expressed alarm at the increase in the number of assaults, stating every attack on a prison officer is “beyond comprehension and should be condemned”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But to treble the number of attacks is quite astonishing,” he said, asking whether enough staff are being recruited.

A file photo of a prison exterior. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Ms Long responded saying the years with lower numbers of attacks correlate with lower prisoner populations.