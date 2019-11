Motorists are asked to seek an alternative route this morning after an attempted ATM theft at a petrol station.

The incident happened at Carlisles' on the Belfast Road in Ballynahinch, Co Down.

The road is closed and drivers have been advised to find an alternative route.

Translink has said that bus services have been diverted, with no stops served between Ballynahinch library and Temple. School services will also be affected.

