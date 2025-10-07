Attorney General has warned Robert Jenrick not to prejudice future proceedings against Kneecap rapper

Shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick delivers a speech during the Conservative Party Conference at the Manchester Central Convention Complex. Picture date: Tuesday October 7, 2025.

The Attorney General has warned Robert Jenrick not to prejudice a future appeal on the decision to drop terrorism charges against Kneecap rapper Liam Og O hAnnaidh.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 27-year-old was charged with the alleged display of a flag in support of proscribed terrorist group Hezbollah at a London gig last November, but the case against him was thrown out due to a technical error.

Chief magistrate Paul Goldspring told Woolwich Crown Court , last month, the charge brought against O hAnnaidh was "unlawful" and that he had no jurisdiction to try the case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lord Hermer suggested the shadow justice secretary "carefully consider any further public comments to avoid any risk of prejudicing any future proceedings".

In a letter to Mr Jenrick, he added the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) is yet to make a decision on whether to appeal the decision of the chief magistrate.

Mr Jenrick had previously written to the Attorney General calling for an urgent inquiry into the issue, claiming it "raised serious questions about the competence of all those involved".

Responding, Lord Hermer wrote: "I share your disappointment in the outcome of the ruling. As I understand, you now accept that your original interpretation of what took place was incorrect, based on your changing public statements last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am sure you are aware it is important for all senior politicians to ensure their public statements are supported by a basic understanding of the facts and the potential impact of their words on legal proceedings."

He added: "You will be aware, not least from public reporting to this effect, that the CPS can still appeal the decision of the chief magistrate.

"Until a decision is taken on that question, and the prosecution is in fact finally resolved, I am sure you will carefully consider any further public comments to avoid any risk of prejudicing any future proceedings.

"I am also sure you will also agree that it makes sense to await the CPS's decision on whether they intend to appeal, and the final resolution of any appeal before conducting any sort of post-mortem."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rapper O hAnnaidh, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, was charged by post on May 21 , but the permission of the Attorney General or the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had not been sought.

After a retrospective decision to seek permission, the Metropolitan Police re-sent the postal charge to O hAnnaidh the following day, but with May 22 considered the charging date, this meant it fell outside the six-month window in which defendants should be charged.

In the letter, Lord Hermer said he had provided consent "several hours" after being asked on May 22 .

He wrote: "The CPS is operationally independent in its casework, and I am responsible for safeguarding this independent decision-making. This is crucial to ensuring that prosecutions in England and Wales remain free from political interference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad