A man in his 50s has died following a one vehicle hit-and-run in Ballyclare

Police can confirm a man in his 50s has died following a report of a one vehicle hit-and-run road traffic collision which occurred at the Ballyeaston Road area of Ballyclare on Friday, August 15.

In a statement, Detective Chief Inspector O’Loan explained that shortly before 10:35pm it was reported that two pedestrians, one male and one female were struck by a car which failed to stop at the scene.

The male, aged in his 50s sadly died as a result of his injuries. The female, aged in her 40s, was taken to hospital for her injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

One male has been arrested in respect of the collision and remains in police custody.