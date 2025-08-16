Ballyclare: Man in his 50s tragically dies following a one vehicle hit-and-run

Johnny McNabb
By Johnny McNabb

News & Sports Journalist

Published 16th Aug 2025, 11:51 BST
A man in his 50s has died following a one vehicle hit-and-run in Ballyclare
A man in his 50s has died following a one vehicle hit-and-run in Ballyclare
Police can confirm a man in his 50s has died following a report of a one vehicle hit-and-run road traffic collision which occurred at the Ballyeaston Road area of Ballyclare on Friday, August 15.

In a statement, Detective Chief Inspector O’Loan explained that shortly before 10:35pm it was reported that two pedestrians, one male and one female were struck by a car which failed to stop at the scene.

The male, aged in his 50s sadly died as a result of his injuries. The female, aged in her 40s, was taken to hospital for her injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

One male has been arrested in respect of the collision and remains in police custody.

Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone who was on the Ballyeaston Road between 9.30pm and 10.35pm and witnessed the collision, or drivers who may have captured it on their dash cam, to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting reference number 1771 15/08/25.

