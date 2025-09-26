Ballygowan: Appeal after car and van are set alight and completely destroyed
Police received a report shortly after 10pm that an Audi Q5 and a Citroen Berlingo, parked outside a property on Saintfield Road, had been deliberately set on fire. Officers attended the scene alongside firefighters from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who extinguished the blaze.
No injuries were reported, but both vehicles were completely destroyed.
Enquiries are ongoing, and detectives are urging anyone with information – including CCTV or dashcam footage – to contact Bangor CID on 101, quoting reference 1575 of 25/09/25.
Information can also be provided online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org.