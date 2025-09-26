Detectives in Bangor are appealing for information after a car and a van were set on fire in Ballygowan on Thursday, September 25

Police received a report shortly after 10pm that an Audi Q5 and a Citroen Berlingo, parked outside a property on Saintfield Road, had been deliberately set on fire. Officers attended the scene alongside firefighters from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who extinguished the blaze.

No injuries were reported, but both vehicles were completely destroyed.

Enquiries are ongoing, and detectives are urging anyone with information – including CCTV or dashcam footage – to contact Bangor CID on 101, quoting reference 1575 of 25/09/25.