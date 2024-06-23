Ballygowan: police launch attempted murder probe after shotgun pellets fired through window of house

By Roderick McMurray
Published 23rd Jun 2024, 12:26 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2024, 12:44 BST
Detectives have launched an attempted murder investigation after shotgun pellets were fired into a house, leaving a woman in her 60s in hospital with injuries.

The incident took place in Ballygowan, Co Down, on Saturday night.

Detective Chief Inspector Kerry Brennan said: "Police received a report that at around 11pm, a woman was struck on her head and back with a number of shotgun pellets, which were fired through the window of a house in the Brae Grove area.

"The woman, aged in her 60s, was taken to hospital for treatment to her injuries, where she remains. A man who was in the house at the time, was uninjured during the incident.

Shots were fired through the window of a house in the Brae Grove area of Ballygowan on Saturday night

"We believe the male suspect made off in a white Transit style van.

“We are lucky that we are not investigating a murder this morning, there is no place in society for criminals who risk the safety of our community by bring firearms onto our streets.”

Detective Chief Inspector Brennan continued: "We are appealing to anyone who has any information, dashcam or CCTV footage relating to this incident to call Police on 101 quoting reference 1815 22/06/24.

"We would also appeal to anyone who noticed a white van acting suspiciously in the area over the last week to get in touch."

You can also report online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.