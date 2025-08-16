Ballymena: Arrest made following investigation into public disorder back in June
Detectives investigating public disorder in the Clonavon Terrace area of Ballymena in June have made an arrest.
The man, aged 35, was arrested on Friday (August 15) and has since been charged with a number of offences including riot, burglary, criminal damage and attempted arson.
He is expected to appear before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court today (August 16).
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.