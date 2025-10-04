Ballynahinch: Occupants left shaken as men attempt to break into home armed with a crowbar
The incident was reported shortly after 9.50pm on October 3, when two men tried to force their way into a property in the Clanwilliams Court area.
According to police, the occupants of the house heard loud banging at their front door before discovering the men attempting to break in with a crowbar.
Both suspects were dressed in dark clothing and had their faces covered. They fled the scene on foot.
Detective Inspector Ryan said the householders were left badly shaken, though not physically injured.
“We would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen anything suspicious, or who has dash cam or mobile phone footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1918 of 03/10/25,” he added.
Reports can also be made online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.