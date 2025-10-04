Police appeal for information after a burglary report in Ballynahinch

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a burglary report in Ballynahinch on Friday night (October 3).

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident was reported shortly after 9.50pm on October 3, when two men tried to force their way into a property in the Clanwilliams Court area.

According to police, the occupants of the house heard loud banging at their front door before discovering the men attempting to break in with a crowbar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both suspects were dressed in dark clothing and had their faces covered. They fled the scene on foot.

Detective Inspector Ryan said the householders were left badly shaken, though not physically injured.

“We would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen anything suspicious, or who has dash cam or mobile phone footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1918 of 03/10/25,” he added.