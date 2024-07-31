Banbridge man accused of threats to 'rip the baby out' of his pregnant girlfriend

Court report

​A Co Down man allegedly throttled his pregnant girlfriend and threatened to “rip the baby out of her”, the High Court heard today.

Andrew Williamson, 37, is also accused of trying to knee the 18-year-old woman in the stomach and punching her in the ribs as part of a campaign of domestic violence.

He was granted bail after a judge was told she has since withdrawn her statement of complaint.

Williamson, of Ashgrove Avenue in Banbridge, denies charges of false imprisonment, common assault, dangerous driving, non-fatal strangulation, threatening behaviour and domestic abuse. The alleged offences were committed over a period between April 1 and May 22 this year.

Police were alerted following an incident at bed and breakfast facilities in Co Down.

Prosecutors said the woman initially claimed Williamson became verbally abusive during a conversation about him being in contact with another female.

“The injured party was four weeks pregnant and alleged… that he clenched his fists and threatened to rip the baby out of her,” a Crown lawyer submitted.

She told officers she left the accommodation but was pursued in a car by Williamson, and persuaded to get into his vehicle and driven erratically back to their room.

In a further statement, the woman claimed he had subjected her to a controlling relationship where she was isolated from family and financially reliant on him.

Referring to the bed and breakfast incident, she alleged Williamson had grabbed her by the throat and attempted to knee her in the stomach. As she used her arms to protect herself he stood on her neck, according to her account.

On another occasion Williamson allegedly punched her in the ribs after she “playfully” hit him with a pillow.

Opposing bail, prosecution counsel argued that the injured party is pregnant and regarded as vulnerable. It was acknowledged, however, that the woman has indicated she wants to withdraw her statement of complaint.

Sean Devince, defending, argued: “She indicated that she had exaggerated and lied about the precise circumstances of the argument and (alleged) assault.

“There is no objective evidence, no witnesses and no medical evidence which could sustain the charges.”

Following submissions Mr Justice Colton described the withdrawal of the woman’s complaint as a “double-edged sword”. “I’m not necessarily convinced that it assists applicants at all,” he said.

