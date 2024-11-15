Belfast man accused of stealing century-old Jack B Yeats painting belonging to his mother

Court report

​​A Belfast man is to stand trial accused of stealing a century-old Jack B Yeats painting belonging to his mother, a judge ordered today.

Ben Ross Donnelly, 35, also allegedly took coins and other collectables from his parents’ home in the east of the city.

At least £20,000 worth of valuables were said to have been stolen during the suspected theft on March 3 this year.

Donnelly, currently of no fixed abode, was arrested after police discovered the rare artwork had been sold to an antique dealer.

Recognised as the most important Irish painter of the last century, Jack B Yeats was renowned for pieces depicting the Co Sligo landscape.

Some of his works were previously owned by the novelist Graham Greene and rock star David Bowie. In 1999 his painting ‘The Wild Ones’ sold at Sotheby’s in London for more than £1.2m.

Donnelly is alleged to have stolen another piece understood to date back 100 years.

He appeared remotely from custody at Belfast Magistrates’ Court for a preliminary enquiry.

When asked if he understood the charge of carrying out the theft of £20,000 worth of items belonging to his mother, he replied: “Yeah, I do.”

No further details about the circumstances were disclosed during the brief hearing where Donnelly declined to give evidence or call any witnesses.

District judge George Conner backed prosecution submissions that the accused has a prima facie case to answer.

Mr Conner told him: “You will be returned for trial at Belfast Crown Court on a date to be fixed.”

Defence solicitor Adrian Harvey confirmed that Donnelly only remains in custody because an approved bail address has not been obtained.