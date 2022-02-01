Belfast man’s conviction for distributing Britain First leaflets in Ballymena is incompatible with freedom of expression rights say judges

Laganside Courts

Senior judges ordered reconsideration of the case against Lee Brown after finding that sufficient reasons were not provided to justify the guilty verdict.

The 31-year-old, with an address at Shore Crescent, was prosecuted over material handed out in Ballymena, Co Antrim to promote a rally by the far-right group in October 2018.

Leaflets distributed to households in the Harryville area claimed people in the town were “furious at the massive influx of gypsy migrants from Eastern Europe”.

The flyers included unsubstantiated allegations about antisocial behaviour, foreign nationals “draining” council resources and local politicians doing nothing.

Mr Brown was charged with one count of distributing threatening, abusive or insulting written material, with the intention of stirring up hatred or arousing fear.

During police interviews he denied protesting against any migrants or being a member of Britain First, and stated that he carried out some “close protection” duties for its leader Paul Golding.

Defence lawyers warned against criminalising speech, and insisted there was no evidence of any trouble due to the literature.

However, in July 2019 Mr Brown was convicted at Ballymena Magistrates’ Court and put on probation for a year.

A County Court judge subsequently upheld the guilty verdict but varied the sentence to a £100 fine.

She then stated a case for the Court of Appeal to determine if Mr Brown’s conviction is compatible with freedom of expression protected by Article 10 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

Ruling on the legal issues, Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan said it was a complex and developing area of law about hate speech.

“The subject matter of the leaflet refers to an ethnic group of Roma people who may be adversely affected by the material,” she pointed out.

Referring to the concept of political speech and Mr Brown’s claims that his actions were based on a call by local residents to discuss issues of public importance, Dame Siobhan identified a failure to consider the competing perspectives.

“The learned trial judge has focussed on the form and tenor of the speech without analysing it in context and without attempting to assess the potential of the speech to provoke any harmful consequences with due regard to the political and social background in which the speech was made and the scope of its reach,” she said.

“We have concluded that the conviction is not compatible with Article 10 of the Convention as

relevant and sufficient reasons have not been provided to justify the conviction.”