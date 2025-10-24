Belfast security alert causing disruption with homes evacuated and residents being taken local to local schools and leisure centre

Police are currently at the scene of a security alert at the Ardmonagh Parade area of Belfast.​Members of the public are asked to avoid the area at this time. Photo: Jonathan Porter / PressEye

Police have asked that members of the public should avoid the area at this time.

Sinn Féin councillor Micheal Donnelly has said the alert at Ardmonagh Parade area of west Belfast is causing disruption.

The councillor said: “This security alert is causing disruption to residents who have been forced out of their homes.

“Both Holy Trinity Primary School and Whiterock Community Centre have kindly opened their doors to local residents.

“I’ve spoken to police and hope that people can return home safely as soon as possible.

“In the meantime, I would urge people to avoid the area.”