Beragh security alert ends after a number of airsoft guns were recovered - roads now re-opened
A security alert in the Dervaghroy Road area of Beragh in Co Tyrone has now ended.
By Gemma Murray
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
In a statement the PSNI say that Officers and Ammunition Technical Officers attended the scene and local road closures, along with cordons, were in place for a time.
A number of airsoft guns were recovered.
All roads have since re-opened.
Police have thanked the local community for their patience while this public safety operation was carried out.