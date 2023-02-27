News you can trust since 1737
Beragh security alert ends after a number of airsoft guns were recovered - roads now re-opened

A security alert in the Dervaghroy Road area of Beragh in Co Tyrone has now ended.

By Gemma Murray
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

In a statement the PSNI say that Officers and Ammunition Technical Officers attended the scene and local road closures, along with cordons, were in place for a time.

A number of airsoft guns were recovered.

All roads have since re-opened.

Roads were closed
Police have thanked the local community for their patience while this public safety operation was carried out.

