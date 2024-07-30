Bereaved families express hope as they attend Omagh bomb inquiry

By PA Reporter
Published 30th Jul 2024, 10:11 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2024, 11:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Bereaved families have expressed hope as they arrived for the first public hearing in a long called for public inquiry into the Omagh bomb.

The probe, led by chairman Lord Turnbull, is examining whether the Real IRA atrocity could reasonably have been prevented by UK authorities.

Some 29 people, including a woman pregnant with twins, were killed in the dissident republican bomb attack which devastated the Tyrone town on August 15 1998.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Some of the bereaved families have called for decades for a public inquiry into alleged security failings.

Omagh bomb campaigners Michael Gallagher (left) who lost his son Aiden, and Stanley McCombe who lost his wife Ann, at the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh where chairman of the inquiry Lord Turnbull is convening the first public hearing into the Omagh bomb attackOmagh bomb campaigners Michael Gallagher (left) who lost his son Aiden, and Stanley McCombe who lost his wife Ann, at the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh where chairman of the inquiry Lord Turnbull is convening the first public hearing into the Omagh bomb attack
Omagh bomb campaigners Michael Gallagher (left) who lost his son Aiden, and Stanley McCombe who lost his wife Ann, at the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh where chairman of the inquiry Lord Turnbull is convening the first public hearing into the Omagh bomb attack

Michael Gallagher, whose son Aiden was killed in the atrocity, said today’s hearing will be the first time since 1998 that all of the bereaved families, including those caught up in the blast from Spain, will come together.

Speaking as he arrived at the Strule Arts Centre on Tuesday morning, Mr Gallagher said it had taken a long time to get here.

“It has taken us 26 years to get here and we’re just delighted,” he said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“One of the sad ironies is that when I got up this morning and saw the sunshine, it was exactly the same on August 15, 1998. It was one of the most beautiful days of that year.

Chair of the Omagh Bombing Inquiry Lord Turnbull at the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh, ahead of the first public hearing in a long called for public inquiry into the Omagh bombChair of the Omagh Bombing Inquiry Lord Turnbull at the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh, ahead of the first public hearing in a long called for public inquiry into the Omagh bomb
Chair of the Omagh Bombing Inquiry Lord Turnbull at the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh, ahead of the first public hearing in a long called for public inquiry into the Omagh bomb

“It’s good to be here. It’s a long time but we are where we want to be and we just have to wait and see where this inquiry takes us.

“Every morning I waken up and still pinch myself, I can’t believe that we’re there.”

Stanley McCombe, who lost his wife Ann bomb, said he had great faith in Lord Turnbull and his legal team.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“After years of hard labour we’re hopeful, we’re very very hopeful,” he added

Police officers and firefighters inspect the damage caused by the Real IRA bomb in Market Street, Omagh, in 1998. The first public hearing in a public inquiry into the Omagh bomb gets under way todayPolice officers and firefighters inspect the damage caused by the Real IRA bomb in Market Street, Omagh, in 1998. The first public hearing in a public inquiry into the Omagh bomb gets under way today
Police officers and firefighters inspect the damage caused by the Real IRA bomb in Market Street, Omagh, in 1998. The first public hearing in a public inquiry into the Omagh bomb gets under way today

Survivors have also gathered at the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh for the hearing which will include opening remarks from the chair and counsel to the chair Paul Greaney KC.

Commemorative and personal statements are set to be made during inquiry hearings next January.

The Irish government earlier this month formally agreed to provide assistance to the inquiry.