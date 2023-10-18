Boat parked in driveway of Ballycastle property completely destroyed in arson attack
Sergeant McCrystal said: “We received a report shortly before 1am on Sunday that a boat located on the driveway of a property was set alight.
“Police attended the scene, along with our colleagues from The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service who extinguished the fire.
“Luckily the occupants of the house were not inside at the time and were unharmed.
"However, as a result of the fire, the boat was completely destroyed”.
The appeal adds: “Enquiries into the incident are underway and we are appealing for anyone who might have information which may assist the investigation to contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 97 15/10/23.
"Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”