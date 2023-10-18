News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom

Boat parked in driveway of Ballycastle property completely destroyed in arson attack

Police are appealing for information following an arson attack on a boat in the Drumawillin Park area of Ballycastle in the early hours of Sunday, 15th October.
By Gemma Murray
Published 18th Oct 2023, 12:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sergeant McCrystal said: “We received a report shortly before 1am on Sunday that a boat located on the driveway of a property was set alight.

“Police attended the scene, along with our colleagues from The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service who extinguished the fire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Luckily the occupants of the house were not inside at the time and were unharmed.

Most Popular
Boats parked at BallycastleBoats parked at Ballycastle
Boats parked at Ballycastle

"However, as a result of the fire, the boat was completely destroyed”.

The appeal adds: “Enquiries into the incident are underway and we are appealing for anyone who might have information which may assist the investigation to contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 97 15/10/23.

"Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”