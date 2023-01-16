A post-mortem examination has ruled out foul play in the death of the man, whose body was found on Saturday by Cork County Council staff in Mallow. The body was found when they were clearing the house on Beecher Street in the town.

It is understood the single story house on the busy main street had been boarded up for some 20 years. It is reported that butter found in the fridge was dated to 2001.

Dr Paschal McKeown, Charity Director with Age NI said: “This is an incredibly sad story and, while we don’t know the specific details, it does highlight the importance of our connections with others.

A man's body may have lain in a house in Cork for 20 years on a busy street without anyone noticing. The report raises questions of loneliness for pensioners across the island.

“We regularly call on the community to include older people in their plans, to check in on friends and neighbours, or to lift the phone for a regular chat. We are aware that an older person’s social interactions with others may become restricted through illness, bereavement, or having fewer opportunities to get involved in the life of their local community, leading to isolation and loneliness.

“We know from our own Check In and Chat telephone friendship service that a friendly weekly call can make all the difference, providing a lifeline for many older people living alone.”

The Republic of Ireland Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margot Bolster, conducted a post-mortem examination on the man's body, following which gardaí are satisfied that foul play was not a factor in his death.

According to local reports, the man who lived there was considered quite reclusive and locals thought he may have gone to live in England.

Cork County Council say the house is privately-owned but have not yet said by whom. It was being inspected by Cork County Council staff following the serving of a Compulsory Purchase Order notice recently.

The Irish Times reported that the house was probably boarded up by Cork County Council staff, although it is not yet clear when. The letter box was also boarded up meaning no mail was delivered to the house.

Gardaí are checking with utility providers to find out when the electricity was switched off and who arranged for it to be disconnected. They are also checking to see if the occupant was in receipt of social welfare payments for clues about the time of death. And they are checking with mobile phone providers to see if the occupant of the house had an account.

DNA tests and dental records are also being checked.

Mallow Cllr Liam Madden told the Daily Mirror the site is one of two boarded up derelict houses on the “very busy” road which links the town to the N20.

He added: “I find it hard to imagine. But it has happened before in other towns and villages where someone has been found. If they are local, it’s a very sad reflection that someone didn’t miss this person and say where would that person be."

