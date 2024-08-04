Bomb alert at Co Down's Seaview Caravan Park 'must have been a hoax'
It comes after the PSNI said they had found nothing during searches around the park on Friday and Saturday.
On Friday evening the PSNI said: "Police are in attendance at a security alert in Millisle after receiving a report that a device has been left in a field near a caravan site, in the Donaghadee Road area of the village.
"Traffic has not been affected, however, access to the nearby caravan site has been restricted to ensure the safety of everyone in the area."
Searches continued overnight, and a number of homes in the area were evacuated.
Caravan owners intending to travel to the at the weekend were asked to make contact with site management.
Then, shortly after 4pm on Saturday, the PSNI said the alert was over.
Inspector Nigel Donnelly said: “A thorough search of the area has been conducted and, thankfully, nothing untoward has been found.
“We would like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation as searches in the area were carried out overnight and into [Saturday] morning.
"We appreciate this has caused considerable inconvenience but, ultimately, public safety is our priority.
"We would always encourage people who see something suspicious or odd, not to approach and contact us immediately on 999.
“Our enquiries remain ongoing and anyone with information which could assist with our investigation is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1020 of 02/08/24.”
The caravan park itself posted up online: “That’s the ‘all clear’ folks – nothing found so must have been a hoax.
“Thanks for your patience, hopefully you can enjoy the rest of your weekend.”