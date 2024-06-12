Breast implants: Belfast woman left with scars after breast augmentation surgery went wrong awarded £25,000 in damages

A breast implant

​A west Belfast woman left scarred after her breast implants ruptured is to receive £250,000 in damages, the High Court has ruled.

She was awarded the compensation in a medical negligence claim against the cosmetic surgeon involved in the procedure.

The 36-year-old mother of one, who is not being named, said: “My life has been hell for the last 15 years trying to fix this mess.”

In 2009 she underwent breast augmentation surgery at a private clinic near Birmingham in England. But according to her lawyers the inappropriately-sized implants subsequently ruptured, causing wounds which became infected.

Despite having the prosthesis removed two years later, she suffered further complications and required a number of corrective surgeries between 2012 and 2022.

She eventually travelled to Turkey to obtain implants she felt satisfied with.

Medical experts on behalf of the woman provided evidence about the extensive scarring to both her breasts and the psychiatric adjustment disorder allegedly developed as a consequence of the original procedure.

Legal action was taken against a private healthcare firm and Dr Marcos Sforza.

With the company said to have gone into administration since proceedings commenced 10 years ago, a claim against the London-based surgeon was pursued.

The woman’s solicitor, Brian Archer, said she had previously obtained judgment when no defence was entered.