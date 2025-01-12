Breezemount Close, Conlig: PSNI charge 38-year-old man with attempted murder after stabbing incident

By Philip Bradfield
Published 12th Jan 2025, 12:16 BST
Police have charged a 38-year-old man with attempted murder after a stabbing incident in north Down.

On 7 January police received a report shortly after 8am that a man had been seriously assaulted in the Breezemount Close area of Conlig.

The victim sustained stab wounds and was taken to hospital for his injuries, which were not believed to be life threatening.

Police have now charged a 38 year old man to court in connection to the incident.

A general view of the Breezemount Close area of Conlig. Photo: Google.A general view of the Breezemount Close area of Conlig. Photo: Google.
A general view of the Breezemount Close area of Conlig. Photo: Google.

He has been charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He is due to appear at Downpatrick Magistrates’ Court on Monday 13 January.

A 34 year old woman who was arrested in connection with the incident was released on bail to allow for further police enquiries to be conducted.

A 54-year-old man was charged with assisting offenders and appeared before Newtownards Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 10 January in relation to this incident. He has been remanded in custody at HMP Maghaberry.

Police have appealed for information on tel 101 quoting reference number 182 07/01/25 or via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/or or on Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

