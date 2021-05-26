Brothers located ‘safe and well’ after widespread police search - Patrick and Fabricio Horvath now back in Belfast
The brothers who were last seen in north Belfast weeks ago have been located.
In a statement An Garda Síochána say that five-year-old Patrick Horvath and his 8-year-old brother Fabricio Horvath (8 years) were located safe and well in the Thurles area of Co. Tipperary yesterday afternoon, 25th May 2021.
The statement adds that Patrick and Fabricio have since been returned safely to Northern Ireland.
Three persons, two women (50s, 30s) and one man (40s) were arrested under Section 17 Non-fatal Offences Against the Persons Act, 1997 and are currently detained at Templemore and Nenagh Garda Stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
An Garda Síochána is not providing any further information.
They add that they would like to thank the public and media for their assistance in this matter.