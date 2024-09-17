Car pursuit last night on Dublin Road near Cloghoge sees man arrested and more than £300,000 seized

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of a number of offences, including possessing criminal property, following a vehicle pursuit outside Newry.

In a statement, Detective Inspector Sweeney said: “Officers from the Police Service’s Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Intercept Team were on patrol yesterday evening, Monday 16th September, when they observed a black Audi travelling on the Dublin Road near Cloghoge.

“Police signalled for the driver to stop – however the vehicle continued and made off at speed through heavy traffic.

“The pursuit continued onto the A1 until the car was eventually brought to a controlled stop by officers.

“A search was conducted of the vehicle and a sum of cash in excess of £300,000 was located onboard.

“The driver, a 44-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for police, dangerous driving and possessing criminal property."

The arrested man remains in custody at this time as enquiries continue into the investigation today.

Speeding car

The statement added that “yesterday’s stop-and-search and subsequent arrest was a result of collective efforts from across various specialist Police Service departments.

“We, alongside partner organisations, remain committed to disrupting the activities of those involved with illegal activity.

“However, we also rely upon, and are grateful for, the support of local people and communities.

“I’m keen to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone with information or concerns to contact us on 101.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport