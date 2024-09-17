Kenadie Porter: Teen remembered in heartfelt messages ahead of funeral on Friday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have been paid to Year 12 pupil Kenadie Porter from right across Northern Ireland, as friends and family come to terms with her passing.

A death notice says that Kenadie Ann Vivienne Porter was ‘called home 14th SEPTEMBER 2024’.

It adds that she passed ‘peacefully in her sleep in her 16th year at her home’ and is the ‘dearly loved and precious daughter of Nicki and Craig, devoted sister of Hudson, loving Granddaughter of Donna and George, Ann and Jack, dearest niece to Natalie-Ann and Richard,

Clark and Stephanie, Richard and Judith’.

It adds that ‘A service of thanksgiving for the life of Kenadie will be held in Christ Encounters Tabernacle’ in Gilford on Friday 20 September.

There will be interment after the 1pm service in Dromore Cemetery.

The notice asks for no flowers and adds ‘Remembering Kenadie’s Love of dogs Donations in lieu if desired to Guide Dogs NI C/o

Kenadie Porter

Bobby Morrison Funeral Directors’.

Earlier, her father Craig Porter – said: “Nicki Porter, Hudson and I are devastated, our beautiful Kenadie passed away in her sleep during the night.

"Promoted to glory, Kenadie is with the Lord Jesus forever, Mathew 19v14 - let the little children come to me and do not hinder them, for to such belongs the Kingdom of heaven.

"We all love you so much and you were a blessing to all who met you. Kenadie, we will see ya soon my little pasta shape.”

As tributes and messages of sympathy continue to come in, Paul Givan MLA – Education Minister – on social media said: “My thoughts and prayers are with the Porter family, friends and Dromore High teachers at this heart breaking time.”

Another message from St. Colman's P.S Dromore adds: “On behalf of the wider St. Colman’s community I would like to pass on our condolences to the family and friends of Kenadie and to the staff and pupils of Dromore High School at this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.”

Meanwhile, another message online from Heather Saunderson adds: “Such a lovely tribute to Kenadie she really was a beautiful girl whom I was honoured to know. Our family are praying for Kenadie’s mummy daddy brother Hudson & her family circle we are also praying for her friends , classmates & teachers trusting that God will comfort you all at this devastating time Psslm 46 v 10 x” and another message from Rachel Anna adds: “I am so saddened to read of this tragic news. I taught Kenadie’s class French in year 8 and 9. I have such fond memories of Kenadie as a very mature and friendly pupil. I remember her especially because even though they had to start school that September wearing masks, she had lovely smiling eyes. I mispronounced her name the first lesson I had her and she took it well and laughed it off. Thinking and praying for her family and friends at this very difficult time x Mrs Parker”.

Yesterday a spokesperson for Dromore High said: “Sadly, the governors, staff and students of Dromore High have been informed of the death of one of our year 12 pupils.

“This is a tragic loss to the Dromore High family and our school community, and the thoughts of the entire school are with the Kenadie’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“Kendaie was very popular with both staff and pupils who are all profoundly saddened by her death.

“To assist in supporting our pupils and staff at this sad time, additional trained staff from the Education Authority Critical Incident Response Team have been engaged and are providing support to the school.”

And in another tribute, Dromore Judo Academy Mainstream & Adaptive posted: “On behalf of everyone from Dromore Judo Academy we wish to offer our sincere condolences to the entire Porter family on the lose of Kenadie,