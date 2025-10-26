Cash and jewellery taken from house in Armagh when owners were on holiday
Police say that entry had been forced into the residential property on the Rock Road whilst the owners had been on holiday.
Detective Sergeant Emerson added: "They returned home to find that entry had been forced via a rear door and their home had been ransacked. Cash and jewellery were missing.
"We believe that this occurred at some point between Tuesday 21st and Friday 24th October.
“Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1403 24/10/25.
"We would also ask local residents to check their CCTV or doorbell footage for the dates above."
Alternatively, you can submit a report online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/