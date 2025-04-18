Catholic priest charged over alleged attempted sexual communication with child

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA
Published 18th Apr 2025, 20:37 BST
A Catholic priest has been charged over alleged attempted sexual communication with a child.

Police said the 58-year-old man was charged on Friday.

He will appear before a special sitting of Londonderry Magistrates' Court sitting in Dungannon on Saturday.

Earlier this week a spokesperson for the Derry Diocese said it was aware of an incident outside a hotel in the city involving a priest.

The spokesperson said: "The diocese knows that a video of the incident has been posted online and we understand the PSNI have been involved."

Follow us
