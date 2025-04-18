Catholic priest charged over alleged attempted sexual communication with child
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A Catholic priest has been charged over alleged attempted sexual communication with a child.
Police said the 58-year-old man was charged on Friday.
He will appear before a special sitting of Londonderry Magistrates' Court sitting in Dungannon on Saturday.
Earlier this week a spokesperson for the Derry Diocese said it was aware of an incident outside a hotel in the city involving a priest.
The spokesperson said: "The diocese knows that a video of the incident has been posted online and we understand the PSNI have been involved."