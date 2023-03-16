News you can trust since 1737
Cavehill Country Park now reopened to public after suspicious device declared 'nothing untoward'

Cavehill Country Park in north Belfast has reopened to the public after being closed since yesterday (March 15) afternoon following the discovery of a suspicious object.

By Gemma Murray
Published 16th Mar 2023, 08:38 GMT- 1 min read

The Castle entrance of Cavehill Country Park off the Upper Hightown Road in north Belfast had been closed while police examined a suspicious object.

However it emerged this morning that an item was examined and declared as nothing untoward.

Sergeant Carey said: “The item has now been taken away and I would like to thank local people for their patience while we worked to ensure their safety.”

Cavehill Country Park
PSNI
