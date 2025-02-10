Chief Constable Jon Boutcher condemns 'absolutely shocking' 24-hours where nine officers injured while on duty

PSNI Chief Constable, Jon Boutcher, has said: “It’s absolutely shocking that nine officers were injured while on duty in Derry City and Strabane district over the weekend.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Chief Constable spoke out after nine police officers were injured over a 48-hour period in Londonderry and Strabane.

The officers were injured while on duty between Friday and Sunday. The incidents included officers being headbutted and being charged at with a knife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In some cases, the PSNI said officers also endured racial and sectarian abuse.

PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher

The Chief Constable added: “My message to those who think this behaviour is acceptable, it is that, unequivocally, it is not; and it should never be seen as ‘part of the job’.

“I’m proud of the resilience shown by these officers, all of whom remained on duty, serving their community.

“My priority is their safety and welfare and as an organisation we will ensure support is available where it’s needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our officers are here to help to keep people safe and their brave actions stand in stark contrast to the actions of those who perpetrated the attacks.

“Four people have already been charged to court, where I trust that they will feel the full force of our justice system.

“Police officers and staff do a vital job and whilst they come to work knowing on any given day they could be faced with difficult and dangerous situations, it is completely intolerable that we should be physically attacked.

“I will continue to liaise with our partners in the Department of Justice around sentencing guidelines for those who have carried out an assault on a police officer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derry and Strabane Area Chief Inspector Luke Moyne said: “All of the injured officers remained on duty however, which is testimony to their resilience during the difficult challenges they face on a daily basis, while working to keep people safe.

“On Friday evening while apprehending and arresting a man who was wanted for driving-related offences, an officer was punched to his face.

“Four officers were also assaulted while responding to two separate disturbances at house parties in Derry City and Strabane yesterday evening.

“During these reports, officers were faced with high levels of aggression – during one of which, a woman ran towards an officer with a knife.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Moyne said: “Assaults ranged from officers being headbutted and kicked to the leg – blood was also spat at them.

“Two more officers were also assaulted when they responded to a report of a large fight in Derry City involving a number of people.

“When officers attended, they were met with a large crowd of people, some of whom became aggressive towards them.”

An officer sprained her wrist during the restraint of a man, and another officer was kicked to the head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Moyne added: “Due to the level of aggression, officers drew their batons and shouted warnings to the crowd to disperse.”

Another officer was also kicked to the head while transporting a woman to custody who was alleged to be involved in an earlier assault in the Strabane area.

The headbutt incident occurred while a man was being placed into custody at Strabane.

Mr Moyne said: “All of these shameful attacks on our officers will be investigated rigorously – and we have a number of people in custody today who are facing a potential court appearance as a result of their disgraceful actions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers put themselves on the front line to help keep people safe – they do not deserve to be assaulted for simply doing their job.

“We are supporting these officers following a very difficult weekend. They are receiving the appropriate care and our welfare support has been set up.