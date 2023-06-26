News you can trust since 1737
Chloe Mitchell: Human remains found in Ballymena 'confirmed as those' of 21-year-old

The remains found in Ballymena have today been confirmed as those of Chloe Mitchell.
By Gemma Murray
Published 26th Jun 2023, 15:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 16:19 BST

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Millar said: “The identification process on human remains found in Ballymena on Sunday 11th June has now concluded and have been confirmed as those of Chloe Mitchell.”

Brandon John Rainey, 26, of James Street in Ballymena, has been charged with murdering Ms Mitchell.

He was remanded in custody.

Ryan Johnson Gordon, 34, of Nursery Close, Ballymena, has been charged with attempting to impede justice by concealing evidence around the alleged murder of Ms Mitchell.

Chloe was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of June 3 in Ballymena.

And human remains were later found during a search operation in the Co Antrim town.

Chloe Mitchell.jpgChloe Mitchell.jpg
Chloe Mitchell.jpg

A post-mortem examination was completed on 20 June but at that stage the remains had still not been formally identified.