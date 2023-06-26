Chloe Mitchell: Human remains found in Ballymena 'confirmed as those' of 21-year-old

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Millar said: “The identification process on human remains found in Ballymena on Sunday 11th June has now concluded and have been confirmed as those of Chloe Mitchell.”

Brandon John Rainey, 26, of James Street in Ballymena, has been charged with murdering Ms Mitchell.

He was remanded in custody.

Ryan Johnson Gordon, 34, of Nursery Close, Ballymena, has been charged with attempting to impede justice by concealing evidence around the alleged murder of Ms Mitchell.

Chloe was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of June 3 in Ballymena.

And human remains were later found during a search operation in the Co Antrim town.

